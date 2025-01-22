Charles County Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery of Citizen in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cornell Lane in Waldorf for the call of a citizen armed robbery.

The victim reported he was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by three males who displayed firearms and demanded his wallet, phone, and expensive designer-brand coat. The victim complied and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

There have been similar robberies throughout the region involving designer clothing and name-brand tennis shoes. Criminals often target individuals wearing expensive, designer-brand clothing.

Police ask citizens to stay vigilant, and if confronted, prioritize your safety by complying with demands to avoid escalation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Beach at 301-609-6513. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tipster who provides information leading to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.