Three Teens Charged for Armed Robbery, Theft of Vape Cartridges in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:44 p.m., two suspects entered a business in the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf, and a third suspect remained at the door as a lookout.

The suspects displayed a handgun and demanded tobacco products. The employees complied and the suspects fled after stealing a large quantity of vape cartridges.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation and developed three juveniles as suspects. Through further investigation, and help from a CCSO school resource officer, the suspects were identified as high school students.

Detectives served three search warrants and recovered evidence linking the suspects to the robbery.

Further, a replica handgun with an extended magazine was recovered during one of the search warrants.

The suspects were arrested on January 16 and charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges.

Two of the suspects, age 16, were charged as adults and are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The third suspect, age 15, was charged as a juvenile in accordance with MD law.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services released him to his parents on electronic monitoring.

Detective Wimberly is investigating.