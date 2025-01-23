Chesapeake Beach Twins Identified as Occupants in Fatal Arlington Memorial Bridge Crash

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, shortly before 7:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Arlington Memorial Bridge for a motor vehicle collision with one vehicle in the Potomac River.

Rescue Divers and Technical Rescue Teams responded after 911 callers reported a two vehicle collision which resulted in a truck plunging into the Potomac River.

According to the U.S. Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS Department, one man was rescued from the submerged vehicle and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He sadly succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The U.S. Park Police released the following an update on January 22, 2025. The occupants of the pickup truck were identified as twin brothers of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Jerod Wert and Jerel Wert, both age 52.

The other involved vehicle remained on the bridge, and one of its occupants was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The following Facebook post was made by a family member.

“On behalf of our family I would like to invite everyone to join us at St. Anthonys at 8816 Chesapeake Ave, North Beach, MD 20714 on Wednesday January 29,2025 at 11:00 am., for the funeral and repass directly after at pagoda hall at the church. To celebrate the life of my brothers Jerel Wert and Jerod Wert”

