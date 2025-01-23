Two Flown to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in Hughesville

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately, 1:44 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 9190 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle head-on style collision with two patients trapped.

Firefighters from Hughesville and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments extricated both patients in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and U.S. Park Police Eagle were both requested to land nearby to transport the patients.

Trooper 2 landed and determined they could handle both patients, resulting in Eagle 2 being placed in service. Both adult male patients were flown to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

