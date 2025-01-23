Police Investigating Burglary to JMJ Firearms, No Firearms Stolen

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 6:55 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at JMJ Firearms, located in the 29000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville.

Upon arrival, deputies observed significant damage to the front door and windows of the business, which appeared to have been intentionally smashed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle had been used to strike the front of the business.

Detectives determined that the area of the business where firearms are stored was not accessed, and no firearms were taken. They are working with the business owner to identify any missing property. No injuries were reported.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the case, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.