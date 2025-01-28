UPDATE: GoFundMe Started for Family Who Lost Everything in Lexington Park House Fire

UPDATE 1/27/2025: GoFundMe can be supported, shared by clicking here.

The fire has left them with nothing, and all of the children’s belongings, toys, and clothes were all destroyed.

In this difficult time, the family is seeking donations to help rebuild their lives, offering a chance for them to start over and provide for the children’s needs.

1/24/2025: On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 7:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District, Hollywood and Leonardtown responded to the 45000 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the single wide trailer. The homeowner confirmed all occupants and pets escaped the residence safely and were accounted for.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and located fire throughout. Members controlled the fire in under 20 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower-body sustained on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates, along with a GoFundMe or other ways to assist the displaced family will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of ScanMD.org, and Johndoug.Smugmug.com

