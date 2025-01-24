Lexington Park Man Charged with Illegal Firearms Possession and Cocaine Found During Raid

Dylan Lane Sullivan, 21, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple charges after a search warrant executed at his residence on January 23, 2025, led to the discovery of firearms, a rapid-fire activator, high-capacity magazines, and illegal drugs.

Court documents detail the operation conducted by local law enforcement and the items seized, which include a machine gun conversion device and suspected cocaine.

The search warrant, authorized by Judge Stanalonis of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, was carried out in the early morning hours by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with the support of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 5:02 a.m., police entered the home located on Matthews Drive. Sullivan was present at the time and detained without incident.

Sullivan, who does not possess a Maryland driver’s license or identification card, identified himself to authorities. His father, who was also on the premises, confirmed Sullivan’s identity.

During the search, officers uncovered a variety of items concealed in different locations throughout the residence. These included a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Glock 10mm slide equipped with a machine gun conversion device, also referred to as a rapid-fire activator or switch. The device is designed to convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

Investigators also found a loaded 33-round magazine for the 10mm firearm, as well as an empty Glock 10mm magazine. Additionally, a bag containing suspected cocaine was discovered alongside these items in one of two dirt bikes located on the property.

Another firearm component, a 10mm Polymer 80 gun frame, was found in a bedroom closet along with a loaded high-capacity magazine. Officers noted that shells were located near the machine gun during the search.

According to a statement of probable cause, Sullivan admitted during an interview to owning the firearms and to illegally purchasing the machine gun conversion device from an individual in Washington, D.C. He further admitted to failing to register the firearms in the state of Maryland as required by law.

A review of law enforcement records confirmed that the firearms were unregistered.

Sullivan has been formally charged with five misdemeanors:

Possession of a detachable magazine with a capacity exceeding 10 rounds, in violation of Maryland Criminal Law Article 4-305. This charge carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.

Possession of a rapid-fire trigger activator, in violation of Maryland Criminal Law Article 4-305.1. This charge carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.

Possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes, in violation of Maryland Criminal Law Article 4-405(a), punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Failure to register a machine gun, in violation of Maryland Criminal Law Article 4-403. This offense is punishable by up to three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), in violation of Maryland Criminal Law Article 5-601(a)(1). The maximum penalty for this charge is four years imprisonment and/or a $25,000 fine.

Court documents provide detailed accounts of the operation. The statement of probable cause notes that Sullivan was cooperative during the search and subsequent interview. “During the interview, Dylan Sullivan admitted to being the owner of both firearms. Dylan Sullivan admitted to illegally purchasing the machine gun conversion device from an individual in the District of Columbia,” the document states.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Sullivan’s firearms were unregistered, a violation of Maryland law requiring machine guns to be properly documented.

Sullivan appeared before a judicial officer later that day and was ordered to be held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for January 24, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court, where his pretrial detention status will be determined.

A trial date has been set for February 25, 2025, in Courtroom 1 at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

