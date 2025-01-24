Volunteers Take Advantage Of The Cold Weather with Training Drills and Scenarios

Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad – This evening some of our members took advantage of the cold weather. Over the past few weeks we have conducted drills related to cold weather emergencies and this evening had the opertunity to conduct an ice rescue drill.

Using some of our specialty ice rescue equipment that is located on various apparatus, our members learned how to rescue victims that have fallen through the ice and bring them back to safety. This equipment makes performance in ice conditions much safer and efficient for our volunteers and was purchased with the help of our generous community through donations!

Our crews learned a lot about how to help our community in these conditions and had a blast while doing it!

*A PSA to all of our communities in the area*

With the temperatures rising again these next few days to weeks this now thick ice will begin to thin and cause an even larger risk to all. We urge everyone to keep themselves, all children and all animals away from any bodies of water that have been covered in ice to prevent any possible emergencies! Also, with our training there are holes in the ice already in Lake Lariat as well as the pond by Seahorse Beach. Please use extra caution in those areas!!

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department – This evening’s Drill Night took advantage of our pond being frozen over for some replicated ice rescue evolutions with the Oceanid “banana boat.”

Some skills just cannot be conveyed through lecture alone, like maneuvering through frigid water in a buoyant dry suit.

Ice and Water Rescue are among a wide array of our technical rescue capabilities.

Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Squad – members braved the sub freezing temperatures and practiced ice rescue techniques.

