50 CSM Students Receive Nursing Pins for Completing Degrees  ‘With Hands to Care and Hearts to Serve’

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated 50 nursing graduates at the La Plata Campus last week with a time-honored pinning ceremony that allows CSM faculty to welcome their students as peers and colleagues in the field of nuring.

“Success in nursing school is not an accident or gift, it’s hard work, perseverance, hours upon hours of studying and sacrifice at many levels,” CSM Nursing Professor Linda Goodman told the graduates during the Jan. 16 ceremony.

“Today, we gather not only to honor their achievements, but also to recognize their commitment to a profession that embodies care, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence,” echoed Dean of the CSM School of Health Science Dr. Caroline Combs.



“To our graduates, you have embarked on a journey that requires intelligence, discipline, and above all, heart,” Combs continued. “You have faced the rigorous demands of your nursing education with courage and perseverance. Through long nights of study, countless clinical hours, and moments of doubt and triumph, you have proven yourselves worthy of the noble calling to serve as nurses. Today, as you receive your pins, you join a legacy of caregivers who have dedicated their lives to healing and compassion.”

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson also lauded the graduates.

“Today we celebrate your extraordinary achievements that required you to stretch and to grow in ways that you may not have imagined,” she shared. “You have exhibited strength of mind, strength of heart, and strength of will and you have proven that in fact, you can do anything you put your minds to. To all of you ‘with hands to care and hearts to serve,’ we are so honored and privileged to stand in this moment with you. Because you have chosen health occupations dedicated to serving health and well-being of each of us, we are now a stronger, healthier community entrusted to your excellent care.”

This class of nursing students was the first to begin their nursing program in the new Center for Health Sciences at the Regional Hughesville Campus when it opened in the fall of 2022.

“As we have all come together one last time, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride in us all,” said Emily Litten, the nursing student chosen to be the keynote speaker by her peers. “Despite everything, we came out on top and achieved our dream. We can now join a community of nurses who have dedicated their lives to caring and serving others. I hope you all will proudly say ‘I am a nurse’ and remember how far you have come.”



Latashia Danielle Baker

Diana Barna

Becky Bartram

Lesli Bauer

Chinar Beknazarova

Amber Bias

Julia Brown

Alexa Brumley

Rachel Burley

Monica Carino

Nina Marie Deceuninckvancapelle

Samantha Lynn Delahay

Dana Leigh Dickerson

Lovie Antionette Dickerson

Kristina Dube

Alison Farrall

Gurneet Gill

Tasia Green

Merresha Henry

Hailey Howard

Jayla Jackson

Cheyenne Johnson

Emma Louise Johnson

Isha Kabia

Ishmael Kanu

Mike Kennedy

Crystal Kirkland

Kalin Lee

Emily Litten

Tiffany Ludke

Meadow Mattson

Martha Menken

Stephanie Metzger

Lydia Grace Morris

Barsha Neupane-Karki

Nedisha Oscar

Laine Pennell

Rebecca Pompa

Aidan Price

Chloe Reese

Courtney Rice

Carly Rodgers

Liliana Rodriguez

Lenora Savoy

Carina Shields

Tamia Taylor

Katie Wadsworth

Shannah Wagner

Chloe Willett

Christian Wolpert

Meadow Mattson – CSM School of Health Sciences “Achievement in Nursing”

Amber Bias – CSM School of Health Sciences “Academic Achievement in Nursing”

