Charles County Duo Dance with Joy after $100,000 Scratch-off Win

Earlier this week, Lottery officials met a husband and wife team who turned $10 into $100,000. They spent $10 to play Mega Bucks, a scratch-off game that debuted in November, and three days later discovered that they had a top-prize winner.

The Charles County pair, one an office worker and the other a delivery driver, say they buy several Lottery tickets a week. “We usually end up at least winning our money back,” they said. It wasn’t too long ago, in fact, that their Pick 4 numbers delivered a pretty hefty prize. Their lucky Mega Bucks scratch-off found them at Korner Liquors in Waldorf when they stopped by to cash in several winning tickets.

“We decided to get a ticket while we were there, and my husband pointed out Mega Bucks. He thought ten dollars wasn’t a bad price for a shot at $100,000,” the wife said. The couple left the store with that instant ticket safe in the husband’s pocket – where it would remain for three days.



“It wasn’t intentional,” they replied when asked about the delay in scratching off the big winner. “Life just got busy. It took a few days for us to remember it and go looking.”

They scratched off the instant ticket together. “When we saw the $100,000, we just looked at each other, didn’t say a word.” The next few minutes were spent studying it over and over and then scanning the scratch-off using their Lottery app – again, over and over.

“Even then, we almost couldn’t believe it.” They believed enough, however, to do several minutes of jumping with joy and dancing in their living room. “I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” noted one of the winners.

This Charles County top-prize win is the second that Mega Bucks players have celebrated since the game’s launch. Seven more remain in circulation, along with eight $50,000 second-tier prizes and 24 $10,000 third-tier winners.

Owners of Korner Liquors at 3120 Old Washington Road in Charles County can also celebrate receiving a $1,000 Lottery bonus for selling the $100,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.