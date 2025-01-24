Pursuit of Justice: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Files

Today marks the 7th anniversary of the homicide of Deandre Nicholson, a 22-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Deandre and his family.

On January 23, 2018 at approximately 9 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Middletown Road in White Plains for an individual in the roadway. They located an unresponsive male and transported him to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Deandre Nicholson. Further investigation revealed that the victim was not struck by a vehicle and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. Deandre was wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a black coat when he was found.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

