Hollywood Man Arrested for Domestic Assault with a Sword in St. Mary’s County

Travis Terrell Goldring, 39, of Hollywood, Maryland, was arrested on January 21, 2025, following allegations of a violent domestic incident at a residence on Hollywood Road. Goldring has been charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

The St. Mary’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a stabbing at approximately 5:19 p.m. Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers arrived on the scene five minutes later and spoke with the adult female victim, who showed visible injuries.

According to the victim, Goldring arrived at the residence to retrieve his belongings despite her objections. During an argument, he allegedly retrieved a sword, threatening her with the statement, “B****, I’ma kill you,” and stabbed her twice—once in the left thigh and once in the lower right back. The victim also reported that Goldring had taken her phone while she was calling 911 but that she managed to retrieve it before fleeing the room.

Troopers observed two small puncture wounds on the victim, one surrounded by blood on her thigh and another on her lower back. Both injuries were photographed and documented at the scene. A 3-to-4-foot silver-colored sword with blue gemstones, identified by the victim as the weapon used in the assault, was found near the headboard of Goldring’s bed.

Goldring told officers that the victim had a knife but did not specify if she threatened him with it. He denied any assault and claimed he attempted to leave the residence but was prevented from doing so. A check of Goldring’s record revealed three active arrest warrants from previous cases, two in Calvert County and one in St. Mary’s County.

After being detained, Goldring was transported to a hospital for a complaint of high blood pressure before being taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He is currently held without bond.

Goldring appeared in St. Mary’s District Court for a bond hearing on January 22, 2025, where the judge ordered him to remain held without bond. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 18, 2025.

Goldring was charged with the following

First-Degree Assault – A felony charge carrying a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Second-Degree Assault – A misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a $2,500 fine, or both.

