Two Fires Behind Big Dogs Paradise Bar and Grill Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, at approximately 12:50 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were alerted to the rear of the Big Dogs Paradise Bar and Grill located at 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported outside fire.

The 911 caller was a passerby who stated it appeared their was something on fire behind the structure.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a homeless subject sleeping next to a pile of trash that was on fire to the rear of the structure.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters returned to service. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate.



Just an hour later, a 911 caller reported the gazebo to the rear of the Big Dogs Paradise Bar and Grill was completely on fire.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Seventh District were dispatched at 1:57 a.m., for the reported structure fire non-dwelling.

Crews arrived on the to confirm the gazebo was fully engulfed in flames and requested police, and the Office of The Maryland State Fire Marshal to respond.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes with the incident being held with just Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire remains under investigation. No damage to the structures were reported, no injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

