UPDATE: Charles County Crematory Owners Charged for Mishandling Babies’ Remains

UPDATE 2/19/2026 : More than two dozen civil lawsuits are now pending in the Circuit Court for Charles County against Heaven Bound Cremation Services, LLC and related businesses and individuals, as criminal charges have been filed in connection with the ongoing investigation into the now-shut down White Plains crematory.

Court records show that since October 2025, numerous plaintiffs have filed tort claims alleging negligence and related causes of action against Heaven Bound Cremation Services, LLC, Heaven Bound Funeral Services, LLC, Heaven Bound Mortuary Services P.A., and associated individuals. The cases remain open and continue to be filed into early 2026.

One civil complaint alleges that after arranging cremation services for deceased family members in 2016 and 2019, the plaintiff later learned through media reports in January 2025 that the crematory had allegedly stockpiled bodies instead of cremating them, stored remains in unsanitary conditions, and provided urns containing remains that may not have belonged to the families who received them.

The lawsuit further alleges that inspections conducted by the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors in March and April 2024 documented bodies stacked in cardboard boxes, ripped body bags with body parts exposed, and remains stored without proper refrigeration.

That plaintiff claims severe emotional distress and uncertainty over whether the remains received were those of her loved ones and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $75,000, along with other relief. Court records indicate a jury trial has been requested.

In a separate lawsuit filed days later, a Florida couple alleges they arranged cremation services in December 2024 for their unborn child following a pregnancy termination in Washington, D.C. The complaint alleges the defendants promised to cremate the infant, return the cremated remains, and provide a certificate of cremation.

According to the lawsuit, the couple later received what was represented as cremated remains along with a certificate stating the cremation had taken place on January 6, 2025. The complaint further alleges that they were later contacted by a Maryland State Trooper and informed that investigators had found their child’s body, along with seven other infants, in a garage at the home of two of the named defendants.

The couple alleges the remains provided to them were not those of their child and that the cremation certificate was fraudulent. The lawsuit states that the Maryland Department of Health’s Anatomy Board ultimately located the child’s remains and arranged for cremation.

Both lawsuits include claims of fraud, constructive fraud, negligence, gross negligence, breach of contract, and unfair or deceptive trade practices. The plaintiffs allege the defendants failed to properly catalog bodies, stored remains in unsanitary conditions, and misrepresented compliance with state regulations.

In addition to the civil litigation, criminal charges have now been filed.

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, advised that on February 19, 2026, the Maryland State Police filed applications for statements of charges with a District Court Commissioner against Brandon Angelo Williams, age 50, and his wife, Rosa Iyonna Williams, age 48, both of Waldorf, in connection with alleged criminal conduct related to Heaven Bound Cremation Services, LLC.

Arrest warrants were issued for the operators of the now-shut down Heaven Bound Crematorium in Charles County. The commissioner issued eight separate counts for each defendant, with each count alleging improper disposal of human remains. Seven of the counts refer to seven different fetuses, and one count pertains to the remains of an approximately two-month-old infant.

Investigators allege the remains of eight babies were discovered stored in the couple’s home last January.

Court dates will be scheduled once the defendants are taken into custody and appear before the court.

UPDATE 2/19/2026 from the Charles County State’s Attorney : Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, advises that on February 19, 2026, the Maryland State Police filed with the District Court of Maryland Commissioner applications for statement of charges against Brandon Angelo Williams, age 50, and his wife, Rosa Iyonna Williams, age 48, both of Waldorf, in connection with alleged criminal conduct related to Heaven Bound Cremation Services, LLC.

The commissioner issued 8 separate counts for each defendant, with each count alleging the Improper Disposal of Human Remains. Seven of the counts refer to seven different fetuses and one count pertains to the remains of an approximately two-month-old infant.

In conjunction with this matter, the Commissioner issued arrest warrants for each defendant.

Court dates will be scheduled once the defendants have been taken into custody and appear before the Court.

UPDATE 1/31/2025 from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office : Public Notice Regarding the Investigation of Heaven Bound Crematory – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the investigation and subsequent closure of Heaven Bound Crematory in White Plains, MD.

While the CCSO is not the investigating agency for this incident, we understand the deep feelings this investigation may evoke.

Anyone who may have questions or need guidance regarding concerns for the remains of a loved one can contact the Maryland Department of Health Board of Morticians & Funeral Directors for help. Visit https://health.maryland.gov/bom/Pages/home.aspx for their contact information.



Heaven Bound Cremation Services, a crematory located in White Plains, Maryland, has been indefinitely shut down by the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors after years of documented violations and health hazards. The facility, co-owned by Rosa Williams (formerly Rosa Turner) and Brandon Williams, has faced numerous complaints and disciplinary actions dating back to 2017, culminating in a January 2025 emergency suspension of its license.

The first formal complaint against Heaven Bound Cremation Services was lodged in December 2017, alleging improper handling of cremated remains, including the mixing of remains from multiple individuals and improper disposal. During a 2019 evidentiary hearing, Rosa Williams admitted to the allegations. The Board issued a Final Order on August 2, 2019, reprimanding Williams, placing her on a one-year probation, and fining her $5,000. She was also required to complete an ethics course and work under the supervision of a Board-approved mentor. However, Williams failed to comply with these terms.

In 2021, a new Consent Order extended her probation for an additional two years, requiring random inspections and further ethics training. Despite these measures, inspections in 2024 revealed worsening conditions, leading to new disciplinary actions.

On March 21, 2024, Board inspectors uncovered shocking conditions at the crematory:

Human bodies were found in ripped body bags and stacked cardboard boxes with no support.

Remains were not stored at the mandated refrigeration temperature of 40°F or lower.

Blood and bodily fluids were observed on the refrigeration unit and the floor.

A follow-up inspection on April 22, 2024, revealed further deterioration.

Inspectors noted a strong odor of decomposing remains and flies emerging from boxes containing human bodies. These findings led to new Consent Orders for both Rosa and Brandon Williams in September 2024. Rosa Williams’ operator registration was suspended for 10 days, she was fined $2,000, and her probation was extended for two years. Brandon Williams was also fined $2,000 and placed on probation. Both were required to complete recertification training through a nationally recognized organization.

During an inspection on January 10, 2025, conditions at Heaven Bound Cremation Services reached an alarming level:

The cremation chamber was non-functional, causing bodies to accumulate rather than being cremated in a timely manner.

Boxes containing human remains blocked the doors to refrigeration units.

Eighteen bodies were improperly stored, three of which were visibly decomposing.

Unsanitary conditions were rampant, including dried blood and bodily fluids on the floor.

In response, the Charles County Department of Health issued an Abatement Order, classifying the conditions as a public health threat. The Department cited the improper storage of remains, the potential for exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and aerosolized contaminants as immediate risks to employees, neighboring businesses, and the public.

On January 17, 2025, the Maryland State Board of Morticians summarily suspended the crematory’s license, citing violations of several laws and regulations:

Failure to store human remains properly before cremation.

Failure to maintain remains at 40°F or lower.

Use of improper containers that allowed leakage and posed risks to public health.

The Board emphasized that these violations demonstrated a long-standing disregard for Maryland’s health and safety laws. Heaven Bound Cremation Services was ordered to cease operations immediately, and the owners have 30 days to request a hearing to contest the suspension.

Over the years, Heaven Bound Cremation Services repeatedly failed to comply with state regulations, despite numerous warnings, fines, and probationary periods. Complaints about improper handling of remains, unsanitary conditions, and non-functional equipment persisted, culminating in the January 2025 shutdown. The suspension order underscores the Board’s commitment to protecting public health and ensuring dignity for the deceased.

Families with concerns about remains handled by Heaven Bound Cremation Services are encouraged to contact the Maryland State Anatomy Board or the Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors for guidance.

Further details about the investigation and disciplinary actions can be found on the Board’s official website.

