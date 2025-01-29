UPDATE: Mishandled Decomposing Bodies and Odor Complaints Lead to Southern Maryland Crematory’s Shutdown

UPDATE 1/31/2025 from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office : Public Notice Regarding the Investigation of Heaven Bound Crematory – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the investigation and subsequent closure of Heaven Bound Crematory in White Plains, MD.

While the CCSO is not the investigating agency for this incident, we understand the deep feelings this investigation may evoke.

Anyone who may have questions or need guidance regarding concerns for the remains of a loved one can contact the Maryland Department of Health Board of Morticians & Funeral Directors for help. Visit https://health.maryland.gov/bom/Pages/home.aspx for their contact information.



Heaven Bound Cremation Services, a crematory located in White Plains, Maryland, has been indefinitely shut down by the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors after years of documented violations and health hazards. The facility, co-owned by Rosa Williams (formerly Rosa Turner) and Brandon Williams, has faced numerous complaints and disciplinary actions dating back to 2017, culminating in a January 2025 emergency suspension of its license.

The first formal complaint against Heaven Bound Cremation Services was lodged in December 2017, alleging improper handling of cremated remains, including the mixing of remains from multiple individuals and improper disposal. During a 2019 evidentiary hearing, Rosa Williams admitted to the allegations. The Board issued a Final Order on August 2, 2019, reprimanding Williams, placing her on a one-year probation, and fining her $5,000. She was also required to complete an ethics course and work under the supervision of a Board-approved mentor. However, Williams failed to comply with these terms.

In 2021, a new Consent Order extended her probation for an additional two years, requiring random inspections and further ethics training. Despite these measures, inspections in 2024 revealed worsening conditions, leading to new disciplinary actions.

On March 21, 2024, Board inspectors uncovered shocking conditions at the crematory:

Human bodies were found in ripped body bags and stacked cardboard boxes with no support.

Remains were not stored at the mandated refrigeration temperature of 40°F or lower.

Blood and bodily fluids were observed on the refrigeration unit and the floor.

A follow-up inspection on April 22, 2024, revealed further deterioration.

Inspectors noted a strong odor of decomposing remains and flies emerging from boxes containing human bodies. These findings led to new Consent Orders for both Rosa and Brandon Williams in September 2024. Rosa Williams’ operator registration was suspended for 10 days, she was fined $2,000, and her probation was extended for two years. Brandon Williams was also fined $2,000 and placed on probation. Both were required to complete recertification training through a nationally recognized organization.

During an inspection on January 10, 2025, conditions at Heaven Bound Cremation Services reached an alarming level:

The cremation chamber was non-functional, causing bodies to accumulate rather than being cremated in a timely manner.

Boxes containing human remains blocked the doors to refrigeration units.

Eighteen bodies were improperly stored, three of which were visibly decomposing.

Unsanitary conditions were rampant, including dried blood and bodily fluids on the floor.

In response, the Charles County Department of Health issued an Abatement Order, classifying the conditions as a public health threat. The Department cited the improper storage of remains, the potential for exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and aerosolized contaminants as immediate risks to employees, neighboring businesses, and the public.

On January 17, 2025, the Maryland State Board of Morticians summarily suspended the crematory’s license, citing violations of several laws and regulations:

Failure to store human remains properly before cremation.

Failure to maintain remains at 40°F or lower.

Use of improper containers that allowed leakage and posed risks to public health.

The Board emphasized that these violations demonstrated a long-standing disregard for Maryland’s health and safety laws. Heaven Bound Cremation Services was ordered to cease operations immediately, and the owners have 30 days to request a hearing to contest the suspension.

Over the years, Heaven Bound Cremation Services repeatedly failed to comply with state regulations, despite numerous warnings, fines, and probationary periods. Complaints about improper handling of remains, unsanitary conditions, and non-functional equipment persisted, culminating in the January 2025 shutdown. The suspension order underscores the Board’s commitment to protecting public health and ensuring dignity for the deceased.

Families with concerns about remains handled by Heaven Bound Cremation Services are encouraged to contact the Maryland State Anatomy Board or the Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors for guidance.

Further details about the investigation and disciplinary actions can be found on the Board’s official website.

