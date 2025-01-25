Vape Shop Owner Arrested for Telephone Misuse After Repeated Profane Calls to 911 Center in St. Mary’s County

Malak Singh, 57, of Leonardtown, was arrested on January 22, 2025, and charged with telephone misuse after allegedly making multiple inappropriate calls to the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center. According to court documents, the calls involved obscene language and occurred despite repeated warnings from law enforcement.

At approximately 7:46 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a tobacco and vape shop located at St. Mary’s Square, on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. According to the responding officer, Deputy Geric, Singh, who is the store owner, was inquiring about “the reasoning behind President Trump’s actions involving 900 individuals.” When informed that the officer could not provide insight into the president’s actions, Singh reportedly refused to provide his name.

Deputy Geric stated, “It was evident that [Singh] was highly intoxicated,” citing the odor of alcohol on his breath and his glossy eyes. Despite being asked if he needed police assistance, Singh declined, and the deputy left the store.

At approximately 8:18 p.m., Singh allegedly contacted the Emergency Communications Center using profane and inappropriate language. Deputy Geric returned to the store around 8:27 p.m. to warn Singh to stop making such calls, advising him that doing so could result in criminal charges.

Court documents reveal that Singh called the Emergency Communications Center a total of four times. He allegedly used obscene language and directed profanities at the call takers. After the warning from law enforcement, Singh made another call to the center at approximately 8:45 p.m., during which he reportedly called the call taker profane names.

Deputy Geric returned to the store at 8:45 p.m. and reiterated the warning, stating that Singh would be charged if the calls continued. At 8:54 p.m., Singh contacted the Emergency Communications Center once again.

At this point, Deputy Geric placed Singh under arrest and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. There, Singh was positively identified and charged with one count of telephone misuse under Maryland Criminal Law Statute CR.3.804(a)(3). The statute prohibits the use of telephones to communicate obscene or inappropriate content.

On January 23, 2025, Singh appeared in St. Mary’s County District Court for his initial appearance. He waived his right to an attorney and was released on a $1,000 unsecured personal bond. Singh faces one misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum penalty of three years of incarceration and/or a $500 fine. His next court hearing is scheduled for February 25, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.

