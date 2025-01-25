CSM Celebrates Its 2025 Health Career Readiness Graduates

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students who have chosen to pursue careers in health care were lauded and celebrated Jan. 16 during the college’s Health Career Readiness Recognition in La Plata.
Ninety-six students were recognized for completing programs to become certified nursing assistants, geriatric nursing assistants, dental assistants, phlebotomy technicians, certified clinical medical assistants, paramedics, certified nutrition coaches, and certified personal trainers.
“Congratulations to the first graduating class of 2025,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson told the students. “You have worked so hard, studied many hours, and finished strong. And we couldn’t be more proud of you.”
“At CSM, we are steadfast in our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of employers who seek an educated and skilled workforce; as well as addressing the wants and needs of our students who eagerly want to join that workforce,” Wilson continued. “All of the graduates in this room are strengthening Southern Maryland’s labor market by becoming trained healthcare practitioners in our healthcare work sectors.”
The president noted the partnership between CSM and the Calvert Internal Medicine Group in the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Apprenticeship. The medical practice provides apprenticeships and CSM provides related technical instruction for the apprentices.
Personnel needs in the medical field will only continue to grow in the United States. Citing figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, Wilson said there are 1.9 million openings in these medical fields projected each year due to employment growth and the need to replace workers to leave the occupations permanently. “In other words, we really need you in these professions, doing this important work,” she said.
