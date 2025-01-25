CSM Celebrates Its 2025 Health Career Readiness Graduates

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students who have chosen to pursue careers in health care were lauded and celebrated Jan. 16 during the college’s Health Career Readiness Recognition in La Plata.

Ninety-six students were recognized for completing programs to become certified nursing assistants, geriatric nursing assistants, dental assistants, phlebotomy technicians, certified clinical medical assistants, paramedics, certified nutrition coaches, and certified personal trainers.



“Congratulations to the first graduating class of 2025,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson told the students. “You have worked so hard, studied many hours, and finished strong. And we couldn’t be more proud of you.”

“At CSM, we are steadfast in our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of employers who seek an educated and skilled workforce; as well as addressing the wants and needs of our students who eagerly want to join that workforce,” Wilson continued. “All of the graduates in this room are strengthening Southern Maryland’s labor market by becoming trained healthcare practitioners in our healthcare work sectors.”

The president noted the partnership between CSM and the Calvert Internal Medicine Group in the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Apprenticeship. The medical practice provides apprenticeships and CSM provides related technical instruction for the apprentices.

Personnel needs in the medical field will only continue to grow in the United States. Citing figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, Wilson said there are 1.9 million openings in these medical fields projected each year due to employment growth and the need to replace workers to leave the occupations permanently. “In other words, we really need you in these professions, doing this important work,” she said.

Congratulations are extended to:

CNA/GNA:

Theresa Ceasar

Ashley Caine

Haven Dickens

Maxwell Gingue

Jasmine Hawkins

Mary Hawkins

Sean Hume

Alexis Ivory

Samantha Paige

Susan Pierce

Morgan Waggoner

Stephanie Williams

Dental Assistant:

Rachel Burriss

Shailyn Crush

Dani Grissom

Sara Hardy

Felicia Howard

Drayanna James

Briana Levi

Sydney Lyall, Esq.

Laila Moasser

Amanda Ostenso

Sammantha Salerno-Chase

Kimberly Sanchez

Phlebotomy Technician:

Madisen Abramson

Angelee Allen

Kobe Belton

Geisha Bowie

Andrea Carroll

Mia Corbin

Oumou Kone

Satoy Reid-Butler

Crystal Said

Karen Stone, Esq.

Katina Thomas

Certified Clinical Medical Assistant:

Noelia Breslau

Emalee Brooks

Herson Castro

Brenda Hernandez Barahona

Braelyn King

Morgan Madison

Desteny Mallory

Melida Meza

Andrea Montoya

Stacy Moore

Alyssa Murphy

Ruvimbno Nzuwah

Courtney Potts

Ava Schlueter

Courtney Sharkey

Ryanne Swamy

Taylynn Taylor

Monae Washington

Sydney Watson

Shannon Williams

Certified Medical Administrative Assistant:

Perseal Goff

Sanaya Williams

Paramedic:

Savannah Gaskill

Brian Kelly

Kaleigh Moore

Shannon Riley-Wince

Elizabeth Shelton

Certified Nutrition Coach:

Isaiah Alexander

Sara Allwine

Dorian Bianchi Arraiz

Derrick Brown

Will Buckler

Allyn Casaje

Megan Chroniger

Zachary Cooper

Anayah Hale

James Akue Moevi-Hans

Erin Huber

Leah Hunter

Joshua Jacobs

Serending Jawo

Amber Jones

Laura Jones

Ava Kane

Michael Lipperini

Joshua Morgan

Shelby Pascual-Morin

Lamont Odum

Quinton Perry

Gabriel Rodriguez

Jayda Savoy

Emily Scheibach

Caleb Thomas

LilyAnn Walter

Madson Zambito

Certified Personal Training:

Linwood Battle

Zania Colden

Leah Hunter

Lillie Nelson

Jacob Schmelzer

Stephanie Williams

To see more photos of the ceremony, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/winter25hcrr.