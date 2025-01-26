Patuxent River Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Dog’s Death

Angel Joyce-Renee Martin, 23, of Patuxent River, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty following an investigation into the death of a dog under her care. According to court documents filed on January 21, 2025, Martin is accused of causing and authorizing the deprivation of sustenance, neglecting the dog, and failing to provide adequate food and water. All three charges are misdemeanors under Maryland law, each carrying a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The incident began on November 6, 2024, when the St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter received a report of suspected animal neglect. Shelter employee Sallie Bilko stated that a woman, later identified as Angel Martin, arrived at the shelter around 1:17 p.m. The woman initially identified herself as “Allison Pasia” and claimed she had found a malnourished dog at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard on November 1, 2024. She further explained that she had taken the dog home to nurse it back to health, but it had died on November 4, 2024. Bilko described Martin as hesitant to provide personal information, noting that she listed an invalid address on the required paperwork.

According to witnesses, Martin brought the deceased dog to the shelter in a medium-sized black and yellow tote. Shelter employees assisted in transferring the tote and noted a strong odor of decomposition. Upon inspection, the dog—a male hound/lab mix—was found to be severely malnourished, with its thin frame indicating prolonged neglect. an employee retrieved the dog’s microchip information, which identified the owner as Angel Carter, a name Martin had previously used.

In an effort to confirm the dog’s ownership, shelter staff contacted the phone number linked to the microchip. They spoke to a woman identifying herself as Carter’s grandmother, who revealed that Martin, previously known as Angel Carter, was now serving in the military. The grandmother stated that she had not been in recent contact with Martin but provided another phone number for Martin’s brother. The brother confirmed that the dog had once been in his care before being returned to Martin. He added that Martin was living in the Patuxent River area but could not provide further details about her location.

Law enforcement contacted Martin on November 16, 2024. During the call, Martin claimed her dog had run away approximately two months earlier and described it as a St. Bernard/Pitbull mix. Officer Grant attempted to meet with Martin in person several times, but Martin did not respond to further attempts. Surveillance footage from the shelter was later compared to a photograph of Martin obtained from the Department of Defense Police at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. This confirmed Martin as the individual who brought the dog to the shelter.

The case has been assigned to the District Court for St. Mary’s County. Martin has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on February 28, 2025.

