Richard Wilson Jr, 86 Still Missing, Police Seeking Assistance

UPDATE – PLEASE SHARE: Richard Wilson Jr, 86, has still NOT been located. There is considerable concern for his well-being at this point due to weather conditions and the extended time he has been missing. The last information indicated he may have been in the Fort Washington area, but extensive search operations have not located him.

CCSO requesting the public’s help in locating critical missing person: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate Richard Wilson Jr., 86, who is missing from the Constitution Hills area, off McDaniel Road in Waldorf, MD.

On January 25, 2025 at approximately 6:15 pm, CCSO officers responded to Sweetbay St. in Waldorf for a report of a missing person, after family members discovered he was not in the home. It is believed Mr. Wilson left the home prior to 4:00 pm. Mr. Wilson suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He is 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds, and may be wearing clothing similar to this photograph, a tan winter coat, blue hat, and blue jeans. He may be in possession of a cell phone, but be unable to use it.

It is possible Mr. Wilson may have left the Waldorf area by unknown means, and may possibly be in the Fairfax County or Prince George’s County area.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Richard Wilson is urged to call 911, contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222, or call your local police agency.

