UPDATE: Missing Waldorf Man, Richard Wilson Jr, Located Deceased in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 3/27/2025: On March 27, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s detectives were notified by the Prince George’s County Police Department that Richard Wilson, Jr., age 86, who had been reported missing from his Waldorf home on January 25, 2025, was located deceased in the water near Mariner Drive in Fort Washington, MD.

Mr. Wilson, who had Alzheimer’s Disease, walked away from his home, and was last seen on Swan Creek Road in Fort Washington.

Since his disappearance, detectives have conducted multiple searches utilizing cell phone tracking, helicopters, boats, dive teams, K-9s, and other specialized resources

Earlier this week, searchers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of partnering law enforcement agencies and certified volunteer K-9 search teams, searched the Fort Washington Park area, which is approximately five miles from where Mr. Wilson was located.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Wilson’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. Detective Johnson is investigating.



The Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is continuing to search for Richard Wilson Jr., age 86, who has been missing from his Waldorf home for over a month. He was reported missing at about 6:15 p.m., at which time the CCSO launched an extensive search utilizing helicopters and boats to conduct aerial and waterway searches.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been assisting, including the Prince George’s County Police, Maryland State Police, Fairfax County Police, Department of Natural Resources Police, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police. In addition, police K9s and registered volunteer canine search teams were utilized.

During the initial days of the search, using cell phone information, Mr. Wilson was believed to be in the Tantallon area of Prince George’s County. Detectives conducted door-to-door canvasses and subsequently recovered surveillance footage showing Mr. Wilson walking on Swann Creek Road in Fort Washington.

Detectives have been in contact with Mr. Wilson’s family earlier this week and have reached out to the news media to raise awareness. Anyone who believes they may have seen Richard Wilson Jr. or has any relevant information is urged to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453 or their local police department.



UPDATE – PLEASE SHARE: Richard Wilson Jr, 86, has still NOT been located. There is considerable concern for his well-being at this point due to weather conditions and the extended time he has been missing. The last information indicated he may have been in the Fort Washington area, but extensive search operations have not located him.

CCSO requesting the public’s help in locating critical missing person: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate Richard Wilson Jr., 86, who is missing from the Constitution Hills area, off McDaniel Road in Waldorf, MD.

It is possible Mr. Wilson may have left the Waldorf area by unknown means, and may possibly be in the Fairfax County or Prince George’s County area.

