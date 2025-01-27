Death Investigation of 19-Year-Old in Hollywood Underway

On Monday, January 27, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for the reported 19-year-old male not breathing.

911 callers reported they found a 19-year-old male not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the teen deceased, all other responding fire and EMS were placed in service and were advised the incident was a police matter.

Deputies, Crime Lab Technicians and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Approximately 4 hours later, at approximately 4:04 p.m., HAZMAT crews from the county were dispatched to assist police for unknown reasons.

The death investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.