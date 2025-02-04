UPDATE – Details Released: Police Say Capitol Heights Man Shot Hollywood Teen in the Head and Dumped his Body in a Trash Can

UPDATE 2/4/2025: Lee L. Richardson, 23, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder, following the discovery of a 19-year-old man’s body in a trash can behind his residence in Hollywood, Maryland. Richardson, described in court records as a mixed martial arts coach, is accused of killing the victim, Matthew Skye Keister, on January 21, 2025, and attempting to conceal the crime. He is being held without bond in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on January 27, 2025, after deputies responded to a report of a man not breathing at 25480 Jones Wharf Road, Hollywood. Upon arrival, deputies found Keister’s body in a trash can behind the residence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Keister died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Court records state Keister had been reported missing and was last seen on January 21, 2025. A text message from Keister to his grandmother on that day marked his last known communication.

Detectives allege Richardson, who had been staying with Keister at the Hollywood residence, killed him and attempted to dispose of his body. According to the investigation, a large amount of blood spatter was found inside the residence, confirmed through luminol testing conducted by crime scene technicians. Further evidence reportedly included a footprint consistent with an Asics Snapdown shoe, often worn by wrestlers and martial art fighters, which was discovered in the residence. Investigators also learned from witnesses that Richardson trained alongside Keister at a gym located inside Bay State Vending in Mechanicsville.

Surveillance footage from January 21 allegedly shows Richardson driving a gray Audi A3, identified as Keister’s vehicle, to the gym’s location and then proceeding to a dumpster area at Fowler Industrial Park. Investigators claim Richardson can be seen wearing a black puffer jacket and wrestling shoes consistent with those later found during a search of his vehicle. The footage also reportedly shows what appears to be blood on his clothing, with Richardson holding his waistband in a manner consistent with concealing a firearm, investigators stated.

While reviewing messages on a witness’s phone, police noticed a “pin drop” at a location on Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights, prompting them to begin surveillance of the area. On January 29, 2025, detectives located Richardson in Capitol Heights, Maryland, driving Keister’s gray Audi A3. He was taken into custody with outstanding warrants from Calvert and Charles counties. A search of the vehicle revealed blood traces on the steering wheel, center console, and trunk area, according to court documents. Detectives also found a trash bag in the trunk containing a pillow and paper towels, both stained with what appeared to be blood, as well as a black puffer jacket. Inside the jacket, police discovered five spent .38-caliber shell casings. Forensic analysis confirmed the Motorola phone found in Richardson’s possession belonged to Keister.

During an interview with detectives, Richardson reportedly stated that he last saw Keister on January 21 when he returned from work in Washington, D.C. Richardson claimed he and Keister went to a local martial arts gym before he dropped Keister off at a church. However, clergy members at the church told investigators they did not see Keister that day. Investigators also noted inconsistencies in Richardson’s account, as call logs revealed no communication between Richardson and Keister after January 20, despite Richardson’s earlier statement claiming he had called Keister.

The charges against Richardson include second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unauthorized disposal of a body. A warrant for Richardson’s arrest was issued on January 30, 2025, and served on February 4, 2025. During his initial court appearance on February 4, Richardson waived his right to an attorney and was ordered to be held without bond.

Lee L. Richardson, was initially charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault in Prince George’s County. According to court records, the incident occurred on September 12, 2022. However, during court proceedings on October 19, 2023, the first-degree assault charge and one of the second-degree assault charges were dropped through a nolle prosequi decision, meaning the prosecution opted not to proceed with those charges.

Richardson was found guilty of the remaining second-degree assault charge and sentenced to one year, one month, and four days in prison, with 8 years, 10 months, and 26 days suspended. He received 401 days of credit for time served. Upon his release, Richardson was placed on five years of supervised probation under the Division of Parole and Probation in Upper Marlboro.

UPDATE 2/3/2025: Lee L. Richardson, 23, of no fixed address, was apprehended today by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force in Prince George’s County on an arrest warrant charging him in the murder of Matthew Skye Keister.

On January 27, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, MD, for the report of a male not breathing and found a deceased victim inside a trashcan on the property.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound. Deputies identified the victim as Matthew Skye Keister, 19, of Hollywood.

The subsequent investigation led to the identification of Richardson, a known associate of Keister, as the suspect in the murder; a warrant was issued on January 30 for his arrest.

Richardson is charged with murder second-degree, assault first- and second-degree, firearm use during a felony-violent crime and bury or disposal of a body in an unauthorized place. The suspect is being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

UPDATE 1/29/2025: On Monday, January 27, 2025, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for an emergency medical services call.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased individual.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore and has been identified as Matthew Skye Keister, 19, of Hollywood.

Keister was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, January 26; witnesses last saw him on January 20, 2025.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case, and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.



1/27/2025: On Monday, January 27, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for the reported 19-year-old male not breathing.

911 callers reported they found a 19-year-old male not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the teen deceased, all other responding fire and EMS were placed in service and were advised the incident was a police matter.

Deputies, Crime Lab Technicians and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Approximately 4 hours later, at approximately 4:04 p.m., HAZMAT crews from the county were dispatched to assist police for unknown reasons.

The death investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

