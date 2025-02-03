UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Murder of 19-Year-Old Hollywood Man

UPDATE 2/3/2025: Lee L. Richardson, 23, of no fixed address, was apprehended today by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force in Prince George’s County on an arrest warrant charging him in the murder of Matthew Skye Keister.

On January 27, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, MD, for the report of a male not breathing and found a deceased victim inside a trashcan on the property.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound. Deputies identified the victim as Matthew Skye Keister, 19, of Hollywood.

The subsequent investigation led to the identification of Richardson, a known associate of Keister, as the suspect in the murder; a warrant was issued on January 30 for his arrest.

Richardson is charged with murder second-degree, assault first- and second-degree, firearm use during a felony-violent crime and bury or disposal of a body in an unauthorized place. The suspect is being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

UPDATE 1/29/2025: On Monday, January 27, 2025, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for an emergency medical services call.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased individual.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore and has been identified as Matthew Skye Keister, 19, of Hollywood.

Keister was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, January 26; witnesses last saw him on January 20, 2025.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case, and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.



On Monday, January 27, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for the reported 19-year-old male not breathing.

911 callers reported they found a 19-year-old male not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the teen deceased, all other responding fire and EMS were placed in service and were advised the incident was a police matter.

Deputies, Crime Lab Technicians and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Approximately 4 hours later, at approximately 4:04 p.m., HAZMAT crews from the county were dispatched to assist police for unknown reasons.

The death investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

