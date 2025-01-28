Two Businesses in Laurel Glen Shopping Center Suffer Damage After Early Morning Fire

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 8:08 a.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to the Laurel Glen Shopping Center located at 45315 Alton Lane, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported an odor of smoke in the building and advised the counter was on fire, but the fire was out.

Minutes after initial dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a commercial structure fire which brought additional firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Solomons, Second District and Bay District to the scene.

First arriving units located a light haze of smoke within the World #1 Nails Spa, with water coming out of the door along with nearby businesses.

The fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading by sprinkler systems. Crews forced entry and began checking for further extensions in the business along with the two connected spaces.

Firefighters requested METCOM to the scene to assist in turning off water to the building.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Doyle’s Flooring & Furniture suffered smoke and water damage, while World Nails and Spa suffered slight fire damage, immense smoke and water damage.

World #1 Nails Spa released the following information. “In the early hours this morning at 3am our nail salon experienced an electrical fire. The fire lead to the sprinklers being set off but unfortunately the sprinklers couldn’t be turned off for several hours into the evening causing excessive flooding. The Flooding ruined things that the fire didn’t touch.

Due to this unfortunate devastation that has hit our small family business. We are seeking help from our community and anything given would be appreciated. Our main concerns are our employees and their families. We want to make sure they are being taken care of during this difficult time.

While investigations are going through the lengthy process. These investigations could unfortunately take months to complete. We appreciate any help that may be given at this extremely difficult time.

With much gratitude from Helen “B” (Salon owner), family and employees. GoFundMe can be located and supported by clicking here.

