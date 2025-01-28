Marbury Man Arrested After Search Warrant, Police Recover Cocaine, Fentanyl and Meth

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Vineyard Place in Marbury, Maryland as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The suspect, Jeffrey McIlwain Sr., 50 of Marbury, was arrested at the scene.

During a search of the home detectives recovered over $9,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

McIlwain was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs and several other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.