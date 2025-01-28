UPDATE: Charles County Detectives Seize Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Meth in Marbury Drug Bust

UPDATE 9/28/2025: On January 23, 2025, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeffrey Andrew McIlwain Sr., 50, located in the 4000 block of Vineyard Place, Marbury, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The search, authorized by a warrant issued on January 17, 2025, included McIlwain’s residence, camper, and vehicles—a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

During the search, detectives discovered over $9,000 worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine base (crack cocaine), powdered cocaine, and methamphetamine. Additionally, drug paraphernalia such as operational digital scales and unused baggies were found, indicating intent to distribute. McIlwain admitted ownership of the narcotics and paraphernalia, stating that two other individuals on the property were not involved.

McIlwain faces multiple charges, including:

CDS Distribution/Dispensing – Large Amount (felony)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl/Heroin (felony)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl (felonies)

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis (misdemeanors)

CDS Possession of Paraphernalia (misdemeanors)

According to the charging documents, McIlwain’s prior criminal record includes offenses dating back to 1993, such as armed robbery, assault, and drug-related crimes. He is currently held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 21, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

Detectives estimated the street value of the seized drugs to be $9,300. Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid found among the drugs, was described by investigators as being up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Due to its potency, fentanyl poses significant risks, even with incidental exposure.

9/27/2025: On Thursday, January 23, 2025, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Vineyard Place in Marbury, Maryland as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The suspect, Jeffrey McIlwain Sr., 50 of Marbury, was arrested at the scene.

During a search of the home detectives recovered over $9,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

McIlwain was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs and several other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.