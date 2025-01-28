Additional “St. Mary’s 2050” Community Visioning Sessions Announced

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM) is seeking input from the community on the vision, key planning themes, and goals to be considered as the county’s Comprehensive Plan is updated.

The “St. Mary’s 2050” plan will establish a cohesive, countywide vision for land use, economic development, and other quality-of-life goals, and will outline an actionable strategy to achieve this vision.

Four additional Community Visioning Sessions have been scheduled to the previously announced sessions, and the date for the session in Spanish has been rescheduled. The format for these sessions will be identical; attendees are asked to attend only one 90-minute session:

Monday, February 3, 2025, at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Campus Center, located at 47600 Mill Field Drive in St. Mary’s City.

New! Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. at the Second District Fire Department, located at 45245 Drayden Road in Valley Lee.

New! Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 p.m. virtual session via Microsoft Teams.

New! Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. virtual session via Microsoft Teams.

New Date! Realizada en español. Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park Library, located at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park. This session, along with all activities will be conducted entirely in Spanish [ Miércoles, 12 de febrero de 2025 a las 13:30 horas en la biblioteca Lexington Park. Esta sesión, junto con todas las exhibiciones y actividades, se llevará a cabo completamente en español].

New! Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Leonardtown Library, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Ln. in Leonardtown.

Residents may join virtual sessions or get more information by visiting: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050.

About St. Mary’s 2050

St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow is an update to the County’s existing Comprehensive Plan, which will guide future land use in the County through 2050 and beyond. St. Mary’s 2050 will chart the course for ensuring St. Mary’s County continues to be a great place to live, work, and play. Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050 today to learn more, stay engaged, and add your voice in shaping the future of St. Mary’s County.