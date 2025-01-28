Waldorf Scratch-Off Pays $100K; District Heights Racetrax Yields $61,690 Prize

A scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 in Waldorf and a $61,690 Racetrax ticket sold in District Heights topped the leaderboard for Maryland Lottery wins in the past week, even as another five players hit for $50,000 in Berlin, Milford Mill, Rockville, Seabrook and Union Bridge.

Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid more than $25.8 million in prizes during the week of Jan. 20-26, including 22 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.



Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last date to claim for scratch-offs is posted on the scratch-offs page

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland.

Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations.

All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed Jan. 20-26:

$100,000 Prize

Mega Bucks, Korner Liquors, 3120 Old Washington Road, Waldorf

$50,000 Prizes

GAME OF THRONES TM , Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Road, Berlin

, Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Road, Berlin Holiday Luck Doubler, Food Stop Mini, 4820 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville

Money Money Money, Billiard Plus, 8140 Liberty Road, Milford Mill

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings Jan. 20-26:

FAST PLAY

$20,000 Mega Multiplier ticket sold Jan. 20 at Northern Pharmacy, 6701 Harford Road, Baltimore (claimed)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 23 at Seabrook BP, 9501 Lanham – Severn Road, Seabrook (unclaimed as of Jan. 27)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 26 at Rightway Food Mart, 2910 Harford Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 27)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 26 at Best One Food Market, 6306 Addison Road, Capitol Heights (unclaimed as of Jan. 27)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 23 at Dash In, 10000 Greenbelt Road, Lanham (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Jan. 21, at 7-Eleven, 1595 West Nursery Road, Linthicum Heights (claimed)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 24 at 7-Eleven, 120 South Main Street, Union Bridge (unclaimed as of Jan. 27)

RACETRAX

$61,690 ticket sold Jan. 23 at Lucky Lottery, 6029 Marlboro Pike, District Heights (unclaimed as of Jan. 27)

$26,710 ticket sold Jan. 24 at Soda Pop Shop, 1026 Ingleside Avenue, Catonsville (unclaimed as of Jan. 27)

$15,864 ticket sold Jan. 25 at Beach Barrels, 13207 Coastal Highway, Ocean City (claimed)

$12,668 ticket sold Jan. 22 at Kiani’s Mart, 1110 Ingleside Avenue, Woodlawn (claimed)

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded nearly $35 billion in prizes to Lottery players and contributed more than $20 billion to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education and public health initiatives. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblighelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.