St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Invites Community Input on Proposed California Sports Complex at Public Meeting

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) will host a public meeting to gather resident input on a proposed Sports Complex, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room, located on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

In February 2024, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) and the Maryland Stadium Authority, entered a Memorandum of Understanding to provide architectural and engineering services related to the potential development of a new sports complex in the California, Maryland area.

This new complex is anticipated to include an indoor facility (approximately 100,000 – 135,000 square feet) and an outdoor facility on approximately 36 acres of land.

We are excited to invite the community and other interested parties to this public input gathering. The purpose of this meeting is to allow the community to engage in meaningful discussions with the design team of Manns Woodward Studios of White Marsh Station, Maryland, and Ball architecture of Bethesda, Maryland.

All community members, local organizations, and other interested parties are requested to provide their valuable input for consideration. The study is a Maryland Stadium Authority led preliminary design project.

A full Market & Economic Analysis report for a proposed new sports complex is available at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SMCsportscomplexfinalreport2020.pdf.

Additional public input opportunities will be available online through surveys and additional meetings will be scheduled for Spring of 2025; details and locations to be announced.

Questions may be directed to R&P by contacting Christina Bishop at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1811 or via email to [email protected]. Follow R&P on social media at: www.instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks and www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.