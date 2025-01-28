Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Assault and Arson Following Domestic Incident

On January 15, 2025, Robert Steven Lacey, 45, of Mechanicsville, was arrested after a domestic incident at a residence on Jacqueline Street. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of domestic assault and possible arson.

Upon arrival, Deputy Alexander Tasciotti met with the victim, identified as Lacey’s fiancée of six years. While the victim initially claimed that “nothing had occurred,” she appeared visibly upset and showed signs of injury, including redness, swelling, and bruising on her face, cheeks, forehead, ears, and throat. Deputy Tasciotti observed petechiae in the victim’s eyes, which he identified as potential indicators of strangulation based on his training and experience. The victim eventually reported that Lacey had taken a bag containing her belongings—including makeup and crochet supplies—and burned them in the yard outside the front door. She noted that other bags of garbage nearby were left untouched, leading the deputy to suspect the items were intentionally targeted.

When questioned, Lacey admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with the victim but claimed he did not harm her and that he held her down to protect himself. He acknowledged burning the items but said it was accidental, explaining that he intended to burn trash but mistakenly grabbed the bag containing her belongings. However, Lacey also admitted that the burning occurred in a location where he typically did not dispose of trash, which raised suspicions about his intent. During the investigation, Deputy Tasciotti observed fresh red marks and cuts on Lacey’s knuckles, which he noted, based on his experience, were indicative of striking someone or something. Lacey denied causing harm, maintaining that his actions were unintentional.

Following the investigation, Lacey was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000, and second-degree malicious burning. First-degree assault is a felony with a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, while the other charges are misdemeanors carrying potential penalties ranging from fines to up to 18 months in jail.

A bail review hearing was held on January 16, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser, who ordered Lacey to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

