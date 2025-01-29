Johnathan Louis Austin

Johnathan Lewis Austin

July 8, 1959 – January 14, 2025

John, known in his younger years and to family as “Johnny” was born in DePaul Hospital, Norfolk, Virginia. He is survived by Kim and his son, Hunter Benjamin Austin “Hunter B”, of Maryland, and by his parents June L. and Richard L. Austin, of Chesapeake. His sisters, Christie Pucket (Tom) of Norfolk, Dana Imes (Bryan) of Va Beach and Lesley Dunlevy (James) of Smithfield, VA and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and very special family friends of many years, Bob and Deb Zurkowski of Hollywood, Maryland. Johnny is predeceased by Grandparents, James E. and Em M. West, Oscar A. and Evelyn R. Austin, and Uncle LCPL James E. West, Jr, USMC (Rusty).

John was born and raised an Episcopalian. He was a Member of the St Thomas Episcopal Church in Chesapeake, where he was active in EYC, a Crucifer and Acolyte. He graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1978 and from James Madison University in 1983 of which he was very proud. He enjoyed a wonderful career, traveled extensively, loved sailing and participated in Regattas all over. He loved Maryland Blue Crabs, beer, bourbon and riding his bike in his younger years. He enjoyed life in Maryland, especially his time on Solomon’s Island and St. Mary’s City. His greatest love was for his son, Hunter.

John was a happy person who enjoyed life. He had a love for people and had numerous friends. His laugh was infectious, his heart was pure gold, and he was never without a smile. Johnny was simply a kind-hearted and thoughtful soul. The best of us all. We miss him dearly.

Services will be private.

