On January 18, 2025, Anthony Kitts passed away at Doctors Community Hospital. Anthony was born on May 9, 1970, to Elmer and Juliette Kitts.

Following his graduation, Anthony participated with Melwood program.

In his free time, Anthony enjoyed being with his family and watching his favorite football team the Redskins/Commanders play. He loved anything sports.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents as well as his niece, Samantha Kitts. He is survived by his brother Danny (Big Danny) and sister- in-law (Mommy) Debbie, niece Marie Wilkinson (Ree) and Chris (Jayden Greenhorn -JJ) Danny Jr. (Lil Danny)and Kristen (Keith, Riley, Kenzie, Ryan) and niece Rebecca Steele (Becki) and Tim ( Hannah, Kaden and Adalee Williams, Cody, Andrew and Brendan Steele).

On Friday, January 31, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 6:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.