Russell Gavin Hamilton Dreher, 66 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 19, 2025 at home with his wife, children and dog by his side. Family, friends and caregivers supported Russ and Amy with their battle with Alzheimer’s and they were both surrounded with love and positivity throughout their entire journey.

He was born on January 30, 1958 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Arthur Elmer Dreher and Margaret Weir.

Russell was a 1976 graduate of Watersmeet High School in Michigan. He served in the U.S. Navy from February 23, 1977 until retirement on February 28, 2003. He married Amy Aleece Gelfand on January 30, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends as well as their dog, Gilly. He was a member of the VFW and was an avid Harley rider; some of his most memorable bike adventures were riding with his family and friends with his music blasting.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; son, Daniel J. A. Dreher (Valerie, grandchildren Carson and Sloane) of Temecula, CA; daughter, Dana M. Dreher (Eric, grandchildren Riley and Katherine) of Mechanicsville, MD; step-sons, Josh J. Gelfand (Colleen) of Ocean Springs, MS and Nathan D. Gelfand of Philadelphia, PA; brothers, Gary Dreher (Heather) of Georgetown, SC and Steven Dreher of Addison, IL; sister, Carol Anys (Jim) of Brownsville, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Dreher.

Russ was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to all he met. Donations to St. Mary’s Hospice or the VFW Post 2632 can be made in honor of this well-loved man.

At this time services are private.

