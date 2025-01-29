Kenneth “Dale” Gass, Sr., 63, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 20, 2025. On August 22, 1961, Kenneth was born to Charles “Kenny” and Margaret Gass in Leonardtown, MD.

Dale is the proud owner of Gass Remodeling. He dedicated much of his life to transforming houses into cherished homes, leaving behind a legacy of craftsmanship and attention to detail. His passion for his work was evident in every project he undertook, and he was well-respected in the community for his expertise and commitment to excellence.

Dale was blessed with three boys, Kenneth Gass, Jr. (Nikki) of Spotsylvania, VA, Steven Gass (Shaina) of Norfolk, VA, and Thomas Gass (Rachel) of Hanover, PA.

After retiring in January 2024 Dale spent his time boating, crabbing, fishing, and playing cards. He enjoyed working in his garage and helping others any chance he got. His love for the great outdoors and his generous spirit made him a beloved figure among friends and neighbors.

Dale was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Johnny, and sister Nancy Lee. He is survived by his sons, brothers Michael Gass (Jennifer) of Colton’s Point, MD, Ronnie Gass (Teresa) of Avenue, MD, and Edward Alvey (Diane) of Sebastian, FL, sisters Debra Gass of Mechanicsville, MD, Darlene Taylor (Jim) of Mechanicsville, MD, Donna Hammett of Avenue, MD, Vicky Huseman (Franny) of Avenue, MD, and Maxine Hynson (Ricky) of Concord, NC. He is also survived by grandchildren Hailey, Emily, Jensen, and Oliver.

All services will be private.

