Ronald Wilfred Glockner, 81, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown with his loving family at his side. He was born on August 7,1943 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Wilfred John Glockner and Elrita Gomez Glockner.Ron grew up in the small town of Covington where his parents instilled a strong work ethic and the value of an education. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School in Covington, and then went to the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He also held a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Florida Institute of Technology.

During high school and college, Ron played the saxophone and had his own band. He was the drum major in the Georgia Tech marching band, and an active member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

Ron’s father was a respected construction company owner in Covington, and taught Ron the trade, hoping he would take over the family business, but Ron’s interest focused on engineering and aviation. He started at McDonald Douglas Aircraft Company in St. Louis, and later worked as the chief engineer for Flight Systems at STRIKE aircraft aboard the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He retired in 2006 but remained active in recruiting engineers at our country’s finest engineering schools. He loved meeting students and sharing his excitement about working at Patuxent River.

Ron’s hobbies were a big part of his life. While he fished as a young boy with his father, angling was never his lifelong passion. Instead, his interest was boating whether he was sailing his Hobie 21, or perusing the Potomac River with friends and family on his motor boat or zipping around Breton Bay on his jet ski.

One of Ron’s great joys was developing his waterfront home on Cherry Cove where he and his wife, Kathy, hosted numerous family and club gatherings for 30 years. Their home, Dragonfly, has been featured in magazines and they have hosted public tours by the National Garden Conservancy and the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage.

He was active in the local community, serving as treasurer for the St. Mary’s County chapter of United Way for 15 years. He was a Literacy Council reading tutor guiding many young children to a better future through reading.

He was an active member De La Brooke Foxhounds hunt club, and St. Mary’s Riding Club often taking photographs of his wife and fellow equestrians fox hunting and showing. Several of his photographs have been published in national equestrian magazines. He was also a member of the Patuxent Aeromodelers club, and St. Maries Coin Club.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 34 years, his children Ronald Glockner (Nancy) of Hollywood, MD, Scott Glockner (Cheri) of California, MD and Jeffrey Glockner of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Lexi Glockner, Brooke Glockner and Olivia Kapinos and his siblings, Debbie Ferrari (Mark) of Covington, LA and David Glockner (Anita) of Kingston, TN. He was Godfather to Adele, Mary Helen and Katie Wise; Rebecca Boudreaux and Shay Johnston. He is survived by three nieces Chantelle Hudachek, Monica Ashar and Amanda Means. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 5 to 7 pm with prayers at 7 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on January 29, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church by Rev. Edward Hegnaurer, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

