Cynthia Louise Bean, 65, of Callaway, MD passed away on January 26, 2025 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 29, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Michael Redman Bean and Lucy E. Lorraine “Polly” (nee: Wood) Bean.

Cindy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1979 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. She was employed by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, with over 30 dedicated years of service before her retirement. After retirement, she worked as a caring aide for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for a couple years.

As an avid reader, she enjoyed all genres and was constantly learning something new. She loved to travel and spend time with her family; visiting them in Minnesota, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Once she arrived at their home, she looked forward to other adventures they would take while she was there. On Wednesday evenings, she could be found at the Grid Iron Grill in Callaway ready for Trivia Night with her group of friends. Following in her father’s footsteps, she was an avid Commanders (Redskins) fan for many years and also liked to watch romance and western movies. She had a vast collection of hats and an extensive collection of shot glasses from places she visited and ones gifted to her by family and friends as they travelled. Cindy kept busy with working, travelling and spending time with family and friends.

Cindy is survived by her siblings: Dianne Bauer (Paul) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brenda Hewitt of Leonardtown, MD; Marian Bechtel of Callaway, MD; Michael Bean (Kathy Bennett) of Callaway, MD; Ellen Bean (Terrance Thomason) of Edina, MN, Charlene Bean (Ron Miranda) of Palm City, FL, and Phyl Bean of Las Cruces, NM; brother-in-law, Dale Schumann of Charlotte Hall, MD; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her loving parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Schumann; brother-in-laws: Robert Hewitt, David Schindler, and Bruce Bechtel.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Scott Holmer at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass in the Church cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Cindy’s name may be made to Valley Lee Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 and Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.