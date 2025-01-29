Sandra Novella Duncan Delorge, 84, of St. Leonard, Maryland, died peacefully on January 21, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Born on September 25, 1940, in Frostburg, Maryland, to Frank and Martha “Novella” (Stevenson) Duncan, Sandy’s caring and generous spirit touched the lives of everyone who had the opportunity to know her.

Growing up in Frostburg, Sandy enjoyed small town life with her siblings. In the summer, they spent most of their days at the town pool, and in the winter, they would go sledding and skiing on the big hill at the college. Her love for animals was immense. In exchange for working on a nearby farm, Sandy and her sister Willa Jean were allowed to ride Dusty the horse to their house, where Sandy would happily feed him carrots and apples from the family fridge. They had a pet duck Charlie that they found out was a girl when “he” laid an egg; Sandy and Willa Jean found the egg and cooked it up for breakfast for their brother! Along with her siblings, Sandy loved “going on vacation” at her grandparents’ home in Lonaconing.

Sandy attended the prestigious Frostburg State Lab School, Beall Elementary, and Beall High School. Eventually she completed the Maryland Medical Secretarial program at Hagerstown Business College. At various times in her adult life, Sandy was a medical office manager.

Above all else, Sandy loved and supported her family fiercely. She was a devoted mother to her three sons, Michael (Lisa) Anthony, Steven (Jennifer) Anthony, and David (Erin) Anthony. When she married Fred Delorge, her best friend and true love of her life, she opened her heart to his children, Jessica (Bruce) Williams, and Michael (Sarah) Delorge. Perhaps her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother; she was thrilled to be “Mom Mom” to Emily, Lauren, Kendall, Michael, Tyler, Jenna and Joe, and loved doting on them whenever she had the chance. Throughout the years, Sandy shared many cherished moments with her sister, and she was also very proud of her many nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Samuel, Frank, John, and James; and her daughter Carolyn.

At this time, memorial services have not been announced