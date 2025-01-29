Raymond Thomas “Tommy” Wilson, 62, of Owings passed away January 21, 2025. He was born on January 18, 1963 in Washington, DC to Edward Raymond and Patricia Inez (Hayden) Wilson. Tommy grew up in Lanham and moved to Chesapeake Beach as a teenager. He attended Northern High School.

Tommy married Susi Quinn of Shady Side in 1996 and they built their home in Owings in 1997. Tommy always had a love for building and fixing things. He worked on small engines out of his home while he was still in high school and that led to a long career as a master mechanic. He worked at Laurel Equipment Rental, working on heavy equipment and cranes before going to work for Capell Crane. He most recently worked for Corman Construction which later became Kokosing Construction. He was a natural teacher and mentor to other employees, helping to pass on his knowledge. If it was broken, Tommy could fix it. He was a very talented craftsman, a renaissance man who had a deep love for working on cars, trucks, and motorcycles. He could paint, weld, fabricate, rewire, restore, and rebuild anything.

Tommy was extremely blessed that the people he worked with over the years from Laurel, Capell, and Kokosing have remained near to his heart. Tommy loved spending time in his garage working on his projects. He also enjoyed working in his yard, his Harley, and most of all spending time with his family.

Tommy is survived by his wife Susi Quinn, brother Joe Wilson, brother-in-law Gerald Quinn and his wife Linda, sister-in-law Lori Rose and her husband Boh, best friends Kevin, Pat H., Jimmy C., Tom P., Rick, Mickey, Eddie M., Tom E., and Donna, as well as many others, too numerous to mention.