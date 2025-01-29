It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steven Joseph Lepock, who passed away on January 25, 2025.

Born on March 22, 1963, Steven lived a life full of laughter, kindness, and adventure. He loved spending time with his family, his dogs, and his friends.

Above all, Steven loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His faith guided his life and gave him strength and peace.

His German Shepherds were his greatest companions. They were more than pets, they were his children, and he loved them deeply.

Steven was an outdoorsman at heart. Whether he was fishing, boating, or just enjoying nature, he felt at peace outside. He also loved to travel, always seeking out new places and meeting new people. Steven was a bit of a rebel, living life on his own terms and embracing every adventure along the way.

Steven was also an incredibly loyal friend. He was always there for the people he cared about and the stranger along the road, offering help, support, and plenty of jokes to keep everyone laughing. His honesty and kindness made him a friend to all.

Although Steven never married or had children, he built a family with his friends and loved ones. He is survived by his dog children, Harley Girl, A-Dog, and Sweetie; siblings, Andrew Thomas Lepock, Jr. and Ramona Jane Rambo; aunts, Carrie Jane Wisdom and Yvonne Lepock; nieces and nephews, Samantha Fisher (Paul), Ronald Rambo, Jr. (Sierra), Jenifer Stark, T.J. Lepock, Shane Lepock (Tiffany), Andrew Lepock, III, and Joshua Lepock; twenty great nieces and nephews, and three great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mabel Virginia Bitner and Andrew Thomas Lepock, Sr.

A Celebration of Steven’s Life will be held at 4:00 PM, February 1st at Prince Frederick SDA Church, 3085 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676. Family and friends are welcome to join and share stories as we celebrate Steven’s life.

Steven will be remembered for his love of life, his sense of humor, his loyalty, and his adventurous free spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.