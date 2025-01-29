Paul “Salvo” Thorn of California, MD, passed away peacefully January 24, 2025, at the Hospice facility in Waldorf, MD. Born on September 11, 1961 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the youngest child of Alice (nee: Adams) and Allie Thorn. He is survived by his sister, Tange (“Marie”) VonNeida, brother Albert, and assorted loved ones, including his ex-wife Kathryn, with whom he remained close until the last, and his housemate and friend of many years, Joe Albee.

Although born in the city of New York, Paul was raised in Horseheads, near the city of Elmira, NY. It was here that he graduated high school and participated in athletics. Shortly after high school, Paul enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving proudly from 1979 through 1983. Working as an Aviation Electrician, he maintained CH-53 helicopters for Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 (the Condors) of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, home based in Jacksonville, NC. Paul was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant (E5) and then spent the remainder of his life working as a defense contractor, ensuring that the military has the best aviation equipment that they can be given, for the difficult jobs they perform.

When not at work, Paul’s passions in life were motorcycles, darts and horseshoes, good beer, and soccer, particularly English Premier League and US Men’s National teams. He was a life member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) and an officer in the local chapter of the motorcyclists’ rights group, A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE). Few things brought him more joy than a long ride on a winding road and both he and Kathryn were famous throughout Italy as the two American Harley riders who rode with the FMI Federation to many an Italian rally. Paul rode all through Europe, including from Sicily to Belgium, the Netherlands, and even England, making many friends with whom he kept touch until the very end. Paul rode until nearly the last day and has posted multiple motorcycle videos to YouTube.

Although he was never very good at darts or horseshoes, he thoroughly enjoyed throwing them and participated on several of the bar-league teams in St Mary’s County over the years. Every Saturday morning you would find him glued to the networks showing EPL soccer and he was an avid fantasy league player. Whenever there was a beer festival nearby Paul would encourage his friends to attend and broaden their tastes in fine beers and although a moderate drinker, he thoroughly enjoyed touring breweries and distilleries.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at the American Legion Post in Lusby, MD on Saturday, February 8, 2025, with services beginning at 2:00pm, followed by food and comradery, and all ending at 6:00pm. There will be a guest registry and the ability for any present to offer their thoughts and recollections of Paul’s many good deeds and kind actions. His ashes will then be later interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Paul and his loved ones ask that you donate to either the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, or ABATE of MD.