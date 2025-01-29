Marilyn Mae Owens, 92, peacefully entered eternity on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at her home, surrounded by family. She entered the ultimate family reunion, meeting her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reuniting with cherished family members and friends who preceded her in heaven.

Though Marilyn spent her later years in Maryland, her journey began in Ohio. She grew up in Michigan and moved to Pennsylvania during her teenage years, where she spent the majority of her life. There she met and married John E. Owens, sharing nearly 52 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they built a life filled with love and adventure, residing in Clearfield, PA; Provo, UT; and York, PA. They delighted in family camping trips, gardening, hiking, fishing, hunting, Kiwanis activities, and serving in their church community.

Marilyn was a dedicated and accomplished educator. After moving to York, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Millersville University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Art from Towson University, and certification as an elementary principal from Western Maryland University. She inspired countless students as an art teacher in the Northeastern School District and as an art history instructor at York College.

Faith was the cornerstone of Marilyn’s life. She found strength and joy through her daily devotions (Our Daily Bread), reading Scripture, prayer, church time, and service. As an active member of First Baptist Church of York for decades, she taught Sunday School, served as a deaconess, and participated in numerous ministries, including LifePath Ministries (formerly York Rescue Mission). Marilyn treasured her Fellowship Sunday School Class and her church family.

Her life was enriched by a variety of interests and activities. Marilyn was a skilled painter, quilter, and gardener who also enjoyed hiking, sewing, crafting, traveling, genealogy, and volunteering as a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of organizations such as the Retired Teachers Association of York, the York Art Association, the York and Lancaster Quilters Guilds, the Clearfield Historical Society, and the Clearfield County Conservation District.

Marilyn loved attending numerous family events, from grandchildren’s activities to family reunions and more. She truly enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. Marilyn’s warm heart and welcoming smile touched everyone she met.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Charlene (Guy) Pontoriero and Lorraine (Thomas) Cochran, and her daughter-in-law, Christina Owens. She leaves behind six beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Owens; her son, Preston Owens, as well as other family members.

A service to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held at First Baptist Church of York on Friday, February 7, 2025. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon, followed by a service at 12 Noon. Light refreshments will be provided afterward at the church. A private interment will occur later.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Stephanie Shepard of Southern Maryland House Calls, the staff and volunteers of Hospice of the Chesapeake for their assistance in the compassionate care of Marilyn. The family would like to also thank Rausch Funeral Home of Owings, MD and J. W. Keffer of York, PA for their kind and skilled assistance. We pray Marilyn’s life will be a remembrance of love, faith, service, and blessing to all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Fresh Air Fund (www.freshair.org) or First Baptist Church of York.