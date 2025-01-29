Louise Arlene Lefebvre, 67, of Owings passed away January 26, 2025. She was born July 29, 1957 to Joseph and Julia (Stoll) Lefebvre. Lousie grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She raised her two daughters, Michelle and Julia in the Bronx. Louise was always in service to others during her working life. She worked as a florist, nursing aid, and in concessions for the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. She moved to Waldorf to live with her daughter and her family in 2006 and later moved with them to Owings. Louise was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. She loved the beach, watching TV, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her daughters Michelle Shanahan of Owings and Julia Lefebvre of Towson, her two grandchildren Evan and Kara Shanahan, and sisters Helene Lefebvre-Cornman and Linda Lefebvre. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Michael Duck, her sister Joyce Mauer, and her best friend Hector Lopez.