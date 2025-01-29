James “Arthur” Farrell, 89, of Compton, MD, passed away on January 20, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 10, 1935, in Morganza, MD, he was the youngest son of the late William Joseph Farrell, Sr., and the late Edith Mabel (Bussler) Farrell. Arthur was the devoted husband of the late Mary Agnes “Aggie” (Mattingly) Farrell, whom he married on April 12, 1958, in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, and who preceded him in death on May 25, 2014. Arthur was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard Farrell, Leonard “Tink” Farrell, William “Bill” Farrell, Jr., Hattie Farrell Ryce, his twin sisters, Alice (Farrell) Rice and Louise (Farrell) Payne, and Mary Helen Farrell.

Arthur is survived by his children, Jay Farrell (Justine), Judy Shetler (Les), Gary Farrell (Debbie), Ronnie Farrell, Janet Cratty (Tim), Ruth Ann Lacey (Sommey), and Dale P. Farrell (Pete); grandchildren Travis Shetler (Donna), Laura Beth Thompson, Kristin Hutmaker (Paul), Jason Farrell (Sarah), Randy Farrell (Shannon), Tiffany Cratty, Krista Carley (Charlie), Kyle Lacey, Brandon Cratty, Travis Cratty (Chelsea), Chad Lacey (Jessie), Faith Lacey, and Kevin Lacey; great grandchildren Breanna Thompson, Hailey Hutmaker, Kinsley Farrell, Peyton Hutmaker, Harlie Farrell, Holden Farrell, Everley Farrell, Baylor Patrick Farrell, Willa Mae Farrell, Noah Lacey, Reid Cratty, Skylar Lacey, Grady Farrell, and Rowen Cratty.

Arthur graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1954. He was a Mechanic at Leonardtown Sunoco, an Auto Parts Salesman for Hayden’s Auto Supply and NAPA Auto Parts, a truck driver for Farrell Trucking, and a farmer. He also coached women’s softball for 54 years. In 1982, he coached the Miller’s Women’s Softball team to win the County Championship. In 2009, Arthur and Aggie were inducted into the St. Mary’s County Women’s Softball Hall of Fame as honorary members. Arthur also served as a director for the St. Mary’s County Fair Association since 1993, and was most proud of the building repainting project, infusing various bright and cheerful colors across the fairgrounds. Arthur loved growing his garden each year and sharing his veggies, especially his kale patch. He enjoyed driving his tractor and working on the family farm where he was raised. He was well-known for his homemade ice cream and sharing it with his family and friends. Ultimately, he enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, making sure to attend birthday parties and other family gatherings.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, with Father Brian Sanderfoot and Father Ryan Pineda officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Jason, Randy, Kyle, Travis, Brandon, Chad, and Kevin. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County and/or Seventh District Rescue Squad.

