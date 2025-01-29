Thomas “Bean” Levin Ryce Jr.

October 26, 1957 – January 22, 2025

Thomas “Bean” Levin Ryce Jr., of Bushwood, Maryland, passed away on January 22, 2025, in Leonardtown, Maryland, at the age of 67.

Born on October 26, 1957, in Leonardtown, Bean was the beloved son of Joan Marie (Nelson) Ryce and the late Thomas Levin Ryce. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1975 and spent his life in Southern Maryland, cherishing the beauty of the place he called home.

Bean is survived by his children: Amy Diehl of Ocean City, and Bethany Thompson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and his grandchildren: Alexis, Thomas “Bubba,” Felicia, Brooke, and Destiny. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Levin Ryce III “Tommy” and his daughter, Ashley Ryce.

He is survived by his siblings: John Ryce (Sue) of Clements, MD, Jimmy Ryce (Betty) of Bushwood, MD, Paula Shook (Jim) of Hollywood, MD and Stevie Ryce (Tasha) of Aynor, SC. He was also predeceased by his sister, Sharon Reeves (Danny) of Clements, MD.

Bean had a passion for life’s simple pleasures. He found great joy sitting in front of his camper and listening to his favorite music while soaking in the peace of the outdoors. He was known for his talent in throwing darts and horseshoes and sharing these moments with friends and family. He always enjoyed eating a good meal (especially Papa Johns and Arby’s).

During his later years, Bean enjoyed visiting with his nephew, JD Ryce, and his wife, Megan. Seeing their sons, Trey and Landon, always brought a smile to his face. He also enjoyed occasional trips to Anderson’s Bar to enjoy a few drinks with close family and friends.

Bean will be missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of love and cherished memories will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a funeral service at 4:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with The Reverend Peter Ackerman officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bean’s memory to ACTS and/or the 7th District Rescue Squad.