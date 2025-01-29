Mary Kathleen Cusimano passed away on January 26, 2025, while residing at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Mary was born on December 16, 1934, in London, England, to Coleman and Celia Alice Ridge (deceased). She was the only living sibling of her family, with the passing of brothers Colin and Michael and sister Terry.

Mary met and married Francis (Frank) John Cusimano (deceased), on November 8, 1952, while he was serving in the United States Air Force. Mary became an American citizen on June 11, 1959. Mary gave birth to four children: Mario Vincent (deceased), Anthony Stephen (deceased), Michael Joseph (Fernando), and Corri Elizabeth. She is survived by two children and grandchildren: Stephen (Kate), Adam (Frankie), Daniel, and Taylor (Alen). Her grandson, Gregory, preceded her in death. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Lyla, Coleman, Piper, and Paxton.

Mary enjoyed shopping, traveling, and her beloved cats. She was a homemaker, a member of the Catholic Church, and a life member of The American Legion, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Loyal Order of Moose. Mary loved spending time with her best friend, Dorothy Piccioni (Dottie) who was faithfully by her bedside many times a week until she passed. Dottie supported Mary with friendship and care that goes beyond what most would do. Our family is forever grateful for her service and sacrifice.

The funeral service will be held at New Life Wesleyan Church in LaPlata, MD, with Pastor Corri Cusimano (her daughter) officiating, On February 3rd,2024 with visitation from 1pm until time of service at 2pm. A private Catholic Burial will follow later at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to eternal rest with her husband.

Mary loved flowers, so they are welcomed and appreciated. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, for their wonderful care during the last three years of Mary’s life.