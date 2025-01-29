Raphael Wallace Burch III, 56 years old, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Ray is survived by his wife, Julie Christine Burch, of 22 years. Ray is also survived by his children, Jesse Nathaniel Burch (Seany), Raphael Wallace Burch, IV also known as Buddy and Elizabeth Teddy Burch, grandchildren Sierra Diane Burch and Jesse Nathaniel Burch, II, stepfather Walter Everett Willett, sister Kimberly Ann Burch, brother Seth Everett Willett and nephew Zachary Ryan Mitchell. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins behind. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael Wallace Burch, II, Christina Vera Willett, and his nephew Spencer Austin-Mitchell Burch.

Ray retired in 2019 after serving as an HVAC Mechanic and a Local 602 steam fitter for over twenty years. When Ray wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family. During COVID, Ray would help Beth and Buddy with their virtual schoolwork whether sitting on the floor in the garage drawing the solar system or lying on the deck reading Edgar Allan Poe. He enjoyed listening to music with them; songs his mother would play for him and his sister like “Big Iron” and “El Paso”. Ray loved his conversations with Jesse talking about his career, the joys and challenges of fatherhood, hearing what his grandbabies were doing, and everything in between. His greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.

Ray’s expression of love was through acts of service. It was not unusual for him to deliver leftovers of a home-cooked meal to his friend, often leaving it for when his friend arrived home from work. It was not uncommon for him to provide a ride to someone in need or take his stepfather to lunch. Ray was a caregiver and God often brought people into his life who needed their cups filled. Ray was Jesus to them. Ray was their person.

Julie, his children, grandchildren, stepfather and siblings are thankful for your love and support. Please keep Ray’s stories alive by sharing them with people. We will miss his physical presence here on this earth, but his love and legacy will live on through all of us.

The family is working to set up a trust fund for Beth and Buddy and will share the link with friends and family when it becomes available.

“He’s got a plan; this is part of it. He’s gonna finish what he started. God’s not done writing your story. No, He’s not done. God’s not done with you!”