Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire Threatening Residence in Lusby

By Solomons VFDRS Captain Richard Lacey: On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at approximately 10:50 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the 11000 Block of Redlands Road in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a structure.

911 callers reported a truck next to the residence exploded, was on fire and threatening the house.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck fully engulfed and approximately 25 feet from the home.

Firefighters operated on the scene approximately one hour to ensure the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown if the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

