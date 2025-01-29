St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – January 28, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented a proclamation in recognition of National Burn Awareness Week.

The CSMC then convened as the Board of Health and heard a presentation from the St. Mary’s County Health Department on proposed updates to the Environmental Health fee schedule.

For their main agenda items, the Commissioners approved the requests for:

A Public Hearing to increase the Rescue Tax for the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad.

A Public Hearing to increase the Rescue Tax for Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Denied the proposed agreement to lease First Colony Residential Pod #3, located off FDR Blvd., in California, to the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County.

Approved the St. Mary’s County Transit (STS) Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan.

Approved the FEMA Acknowledgement of Condition form, on behalf of the Department of Emergency Services.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The Commissioners wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>