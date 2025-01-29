17-Year-Old Murder Suspect Apprehended in Calvert County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Temple Hills in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in late December. The suspect is charged with fatally shooting 29-year-old Harvey Jones Jr. of Temple Hills. The suspect is charged as an adult.

On December 27, 2024, at approximately 12:30 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road. Officers located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a dispute. At this time, the investigation has not revealed a connection between the suspect and victim.

With the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit took the teen into custody in Calvert County.

The suspect is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0076998.