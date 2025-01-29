Maryland Offers Waterfowl Hunting Day for Youth, Veterans, and Military on Feb. 8

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel can experience the excitement of a special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. A similar special hunting day is held each November.

“This opportunity provides a chance to teach the next generation of wildlife conservationists and honor the service of our military personnel,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. “The youth and military hunt represents one of the last opportunities to hunt waterfowl before the 2024-25 seasons come to a close.”

Those 16 years of age or younger and military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on Feb. 8, 2025.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old who is unarmed unless they are eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.